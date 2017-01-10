Basescu: During my tenures, CSAT did ...

Basescu: During my tenures, CSAT did its job, I assume decisions made in fight against corruption

Former president Traian Basescu says that during his mandates the Supreme Council for Country's Defence has done its job, adding that he is assuming "the legality, correctness and opportunity" of the decisions that have aimed at "strengthening of the state's institutions and the fight against corruption." "I, Traian Basescu, former President of Romania assume the legality, correctness and opportunity of the CSAT decisions, in general and in particular of those which are now under public scan and have targeted the consolidation of the state's institutions, the fight against corruption, tax evasion, organised crime , money laundering and cross-border crime, guns' trafficking etc.

