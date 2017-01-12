Badea Cartan, the self-taught peasant who traveled on foot to Rome...

Badea Cartan, the self-taught peasant...

Of all the Romanian localities where Unification Day is celebrated by organizing events, there is one that certainly stands out. It is Sinaia, the famous resort on the Prahova Valley, where a tradition was born to also celebrate, on January 24, Badea Cartan's birthday; he's the self-taught peasant who traveled on foot to Italy, Rome, to see with his own eyes Trajan's Columns and other evidences about the Latin origin of the Romanian nation.

