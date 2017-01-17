ANM: Cod Yellow of freezing cold in 20 counties and Bucharest, until Saturday morning
Meteorologists have issued, on Thursday, a Code Yellow advisory of freezing cold, valid in 20 counties and Bucharest municipality, until Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Administration , in the period between January 19, 12:00 and January 21, 10:00, the weather will be particularly cold, frosty on the night of Thursday to Friday in most parts of the country, on Friday to Saturday the freezing cold will persist particularly in Transylvania, Oltenia and Muntenia.
