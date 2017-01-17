Americans Are Trying to Poison Romani...

Americans Are Trying to Poison Romania With Homophobia

What would a world ruled by Mike Pence look like? The vice president-elect has made it clear that he would like to reverse 40 years of progress on abortion, women's rights, and LGBT rights in the United States. A similar worldview is making strides in less developed countries around the world, as the American religious right is aggressively exporting its ideas to countries such as Uganda, Peru, and our native Romania, in the process finding powerful local allies.

