Ambassador Thomas Baekelandt: Social infrastructure in Romania has...
Ambassador of Belgium to Romania Thomas Baekelandt stated on Friday, on the occasion of a visit paid to the "Omenia" Mutual Aid House Association in Bucharest that the social infrastructure in Romania has poor performances compared to the one in Belgium. "Once again we see in Romania a lack of social infrastructure, caused by the communist past and state structures which were established after the Revolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC