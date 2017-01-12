Ambassador Thomas Baekelandt: Social ...

Ambassador Thomas Baekelandt: Social infrastructure in Romania has...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Ambassador of Belgium to Romania Thomas Baekelandt stated on Friday, on the occasion of a visit paid to the "Omenia" Mutual Aid House Association in Bucharest that the social infrastructure in Romania has poor performances compared to the one in Belgium. "Once again we see in Romania a lack of social infrastructure, caused by the communist past and state structures which were established after the Revolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC