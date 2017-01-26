Ambassador Brummell: UK has been and ...

Ambassador Brummell: UK has been and remains an open country; immigration has an important role

The Ambassador of the UK to Romania, Paul Brummell, stated on Friday, in Alba Iulia, that UK has been and remains an open country; in which immigration has played and plays a very important role, adding that the role of Romanians who work in his country in healthcare, constructions or agriculture is appreciated. "I think that UK has always and remains an open country, a country to the whole world.

