Actor Ion Besoiu interred with military honors at Bellu Cemetery
The great actor was interred on Actors' Alley near another Romanian famed actor Radu Beligan, but also near singers Cristian Paturca and Tatiana Stepa. He was laid to rest in the family crypt, next to his fourth wife, Luminita Besoiu.
