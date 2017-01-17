38 hospitalized after nightclub fire in Romanian capital
" Authorities say 38 people have received hospital treatment after a fire broke out at a popular nightclub in the Romanian capital. The fire erupted early Saturday at the upmarket Bamboo nightclub in northern Bucharest.
