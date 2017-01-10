10,000 protest Romania government plans to pardon prisoners
Thousands marched through the Romanian capital and other cities Sunday to protest a government proposal to pardon thousands of prisoners which critics say could reverse the anti-corruption fight. More than 10,000 protesters massed in University Square, and later broke through police lines, before heading toward government headquarters.
