UPDATE 2-Romania's Grindeanu named PM-designate, to quickly form cabinet
BUCHAREST, Dec 30 Romania's president accepted Sorin Grindeanu for the post of prime minister on Friday after rejecting the Social Democrat Party's previous nominee, clearing the way for a new leftist government to be formed next week. Grindeanu, 43, a mathematician and former deputy mayor of the city of Timisoara, will seek a vote of confidence on Jan. 4 in parliament, where the PSD and a junior ally have a majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC