UPDATE 2-Romania's Grindeanu named PM-designate, to quickly form cabinet

BUCHAREST, Dec 30 Romania's president accepted Sorin Grindeanu for the post of prime minister on Friday after rejecting the Social Democrat Party's previous nominee, clearing the way for a new leftist government to be formed next week. Grindeanu, 43, a mathematician and former deputy mayor of the city of Timisoara, will seek a vote of confidence on Jan. 4 in parliament, where the PSD and a junior ally have a majority.

