UPDATE 1-Romania's President Iohannis rejects leftists' proposal for PM
BUCHAREST, Dec 27 Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday rejected the leftist Social Democrat Party's nominee for prime minister, asking them to find someone else. The PSD had proposed Sevil Shhaideh, a 52-year-old Muslim woman who is a close associate of PSD power broker Liviu Dragnea who was ruled out of the job due to a conviction in a 2012 referendum rigging case.
