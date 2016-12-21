This Christmas, Go See a German Comed...

This Christmas, Go See a German Comedy About Consulting. No, Really.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: In These Times

Toni Erdmann , from German director Maren Ade, emerged from the Cannes Film Festival this spring as perhaps the most lavishly praised European film of modern times. The critics filing from the front lines could barely keep from imploding with awe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In These Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC