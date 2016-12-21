The successful completion of AFI Park...

The successful completion of AFI Park 4&5 has given us the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Nine O'Clock

How do you characterize the office market in Bucharest/ in Romania at the moment? Is it room for more office developments in the future? The perspectives for 2017 on all segments are showing an inevitable growth thus promising a good year for developments. As for the office market in particular, the boom in sectors such as IT&C and BPO is driving the demand for office spaces in Bucharest and across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Earthquake
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC