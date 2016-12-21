The 30th edition of the Drawing Contest, Carrefour Romania. Over...

The 30th edition of the Drawing Conte...

Carrefour Romania has organized the 30th edition of the traditional contest of children's drawings and has prepared, on this occasion of Christmas edition, drawing boards with the funny characters from the movie Trolls, the cartoons loved by the children, which included Romania this year and have stimulated the imagination of the little ones, urging them to draw or create their favorite heroes. The contest was held from November 21 to December 15, in schools in close proximity to Carrefour hypermarkets across the country, but also on the online platform dedicated to the competition .

