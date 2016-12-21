SRI head hopeful Revolution file shines a light on historical facts and serves justice as well

Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service Eduard Hellvig on Tuesday expressed hope that the file of the 1989 Revolution will shine a light on what has happened 27 years ago, to the benefit of the history and the justice of the Romanian democratic state. Hellvig made this statement on the Anti-terrorist Fighter's Day at the Terror Fighter's Memorial raised in Bucharest on the spot where Colonel Gheorghe Trusca and seven members of a Special Counter-terrorism Unit were killed in the night of December 23, 1989.

