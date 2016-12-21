Sorin Grindeanu, PSD's new proposal for Prime Minister. Will the President accept it?

Sorin Grindeanu is the new nomination of the Social Democratic Party for Prime Minister, Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea announced on Wednesday at the end of PSD National Executive Committee . "We had an in-depth, thorough discussion at the NEC meeting where I asked my colleagues to each voice their viewpoint, their opinion, their proposals, also based on the discussions we had these days with people in the counties.

