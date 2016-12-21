Sorin Grindeanu named as Romania's prime minister designate
Romania's President named Sorin Grindeanu from the ruling leftist Social Democrat Party as prime minister designate on Friday, his office said. Grindeanu, a 43-year-old mathematician and former deputy mayor of the western city of Timisoara, is expected to win parliament's backing as early as next week.
