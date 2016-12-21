Sorin Grindeanu named as Romania's pr...

Sorin Grindeanu named as Romania's prime minister designate

Romania's President named Sorin Grindeanu from the ruling leftist Social Democrat Party as prime minister designate on Friday, his office said. Grindeanu, a 43-year-old mathematician and former deputy mayor of the western city of Timisoara, is expected to win parliament's backing as early as next week.

