Romania's president says he won't nam...

Romania's president says he won't name Muslim woman to be PM

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

BUCHAREST, Romania - Romania's president says he will not nominate as prime minister an economist who could have become the country's first female Muslim premier. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said he had "carefully weighed the arguments for and against" and decided not to nominate Sevil Shhaideh, 52, a relative political novice, to the post of prime minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC