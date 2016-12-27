Romania's president says he won't name Muslim woman to be PM
BUCHAREST, Romania - Romania's president says he will not nominate as prime minister an economist who could have become the country's first female Muslim premier. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said he had "carefully weighed the arguments for and against" and decided not to nominate Sevil Shhaideh, 52, a relative political novice, to the post of prime minister.
