Romania's Leftists Propose Ally of Barred Powerbroker Dragnea for Prime Minister

A large European Union flag is displayed in front of Romania's Parliament Building to mark EU Day in Bucharest, May 9, 2013. Romania's Social Democrat Party proposed a leftist woman from the country's tiny Muslim minority as prime minister on Wednesday, a close associate of PSD power broker Liviu Dragnea who was ruled out of the job after being convicted in a 2012 referendum rigging case.

Chicago, IL

