Romanian Santa aids kids of dead, wounded soldiers

Thursday Dec 22

This month's Christmas party at the grand Palace of the National Military Circle in Bucharest brought together the sons and daughters of Romanian soldiers who were slain or wounded while on peacekeeping missions overseas. The defense ministry says Romania has lost 28 soldiers, all but three of them while on duty in Afghanistan, and another 160 have been wounded.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,585

