Romanian President Rejects Social Democrats' Pick for Premier 35 minutes ago

Romanian President Rejects Social Democrats' Pick for Premier

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis rejected Sevil Shhaideh as a candidate for prime minister, setting up a showdown with the Social Democrat party after it won a landslide victory in this month's elections. Iohannis called on the party to pick someone else to lead a government after Shhaideh, a former development minister with little previous political influence, was nominated by Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea last week.

