Romanian Party Proposes New Premier Candidate to Avert Crisis 2 hours ago

Romanian Party Proposes New Premier Candidate to Avert Crisis

Wednesday

Romania's Social Democrats nominated Sorin Grindeanu to lead the next government in a bid to avoid a political crisis after their previous pick was rejected by President Klaus Iohannis. Grindeanu, 43, served as communication minister in the government of former premier Victor Ponta.

Chicago, IL

