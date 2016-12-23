Romanian military prosecutors investigate former president over 1990 deaths
Romania's top military court on Friday launched a criminal inquiry into former President Ion Iliescu and ex-prime minister Petre Roman over deaths which occurred after thousands of miners stormed demonstrations in the capital in 1990. The court said the two, together with the then head of the secret service and several other officials had a role in the killing of four people during clashes with crowds protesting against Iliescu's rise to power after the 1989 fall of communist rule.
