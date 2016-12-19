Romania: Social Democrats sign protoc...

Romania: Social Democrats sign protocol to form government

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Washington Post

BUCHAREST, Romania - Two parties in Romania have agreed to form a governing coalition but it's not clear who will lead it. Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, which easily won Dec. 11 elections, has a suspended sentence for election fraud and by law cannot be prime minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC