Romania: Social Democrats make new proposal for premier

" Romania's main ruling party has proposed a regional politician as the next prime minister after the president turned down the party's first choice, an economist who could have become the country's first female Muslim premier. Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the Social Democratic Party that won Dec. 11 elections, on Wednesday named Sorin Grindeanu, 43, to become premier.

