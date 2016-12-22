Romania delays nomination of first female Muslim leader
In this photo taken May 20, 2015, Sevil Shhaideh, 52, stands at the Romanian presidency before being sworn in as regional development minister in Bucharest, Romania. Liviu Dragnea, chairman of Romania's Social Democratic party, which won the parliamentary election, proposed Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 that Sevil Shhaideh take the post of prime minister.
