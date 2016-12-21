Re-examination of law regarding slash...

Re-examination of law regarding slashing of 102 non-fiscal taxes, rejected by deputies

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Chamber of Deputies has rejected, on Wednesday, the re-examination of the law regarding the slashing of 102 non-fiscal taxes. The PNL deputies' leader, the liberals' interim chair Raluca Turcan asked in the plenary session for the draft law to be re-examined, as the head of state had previously requested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC