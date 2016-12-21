Putin says Russia wants to be part of global economy
Dec 23 Russia has no plans to isolate itself from the world and should be part of the global economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. MOSCOW, Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Normandy format of talks on the Ukraine crisis was not that effective, but should be kept anyway.
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
