Putin says Russia wants to be part of global economy

Friday Dec 23

Dec 23 Russia has no plans to isolate itself from the world and should be part of the global economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. MOSCOW, Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Normandy format of talks on the Ukraine crisis was not that effective, but should be kept anyway.

