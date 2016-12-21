PNL's campaign chief Gheorghe Falca: PNL will not nominate a Premier on Wednesday at Cotroceni
Forming a centre-right coalition will be difficult, Gheorghe Falca, PNL's campaign chief during the parliamentary elections, told RFI on Monday. On the other hand, he said the Liberals will not propose the office of party president to Dacian Ciolos.
