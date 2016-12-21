Norfolk couple's plea to help bring van full of Christmas donations back to the UK
A charitable couple are appealing for help after their van broke down whilst transporting hundreds of gifts to disadvantaged children. Jerry and Cathy Cuthbert set off from their home in East Harling on Boxing Day to deliver presents to youngsters in the Romanian town of Comanesti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC