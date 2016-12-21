More funding for the investments and projects in Sector 4 Bucharest....
EximBank and the City Hall of Sector 4 in Bucharest have signed a financing agreement of 88,33 Million Lei, after the bank's winning of a bid recently organized by the local public authority. The loan agreement represents the financial solution that the City Hall of Sector 4 in Bucharest envisaged for the re-financing of an internal loan amounting at 183.4 Million Lei, out of which in 2009, form the respective allocation there have been implemented projects related to the modernization and rehabilitation of the street system and to the expansion of the sewage and water systems, that have now reached their closure.
