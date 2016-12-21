MApN: Ceremonies in memory of heroes fallen for 1989 Revolution victory
More commemoration ceremonies will be held in Bucharest from December 20 to 22, in memory of the heroes fallen for the victory of the Revolution of December 1989. According to a press release sent to Agerpres by the National Defence Ministry , on Tuesday, ceremonies were held at the Crucifix at "Cenusa" Crematorium and at the Monument dedicated to martyr heroes in Popesti -Leordeni .
