Jason C. Tramm To Conduct Oltenia Phi...

Jason C. Tramm To Conduct Oltenia Philharmonic Symphony, Featuring Soloist Veronica Iovan, Dec. 2...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Jason C. Tramm will guest conduct "Concert extraordinary de Cr?ciun" with the Oltenia Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra and Academic Choir with featured soloist, Romanian- American soprano Veronica Iovan, December 21st through 23rd in Craiova, Romania. The concert will present works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Franz Schubert, Csar Franck, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Georg Friedrich Hndel, Harold Arlen, Leroy Anderson, Agustn Lara, Nino Rota, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov,Pietro Yon, Franz Xaver Gruber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC