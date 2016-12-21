In photos: From Krampus to bears, hol...

In photos: From Krampus to bears, holiday traditions from around the world

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: GlobalNews

A child wearing a bear skin is pictured on the streets of Comanesti city on December 30, 2015 during a parade to drive away evil spirits of the past year. Many cities and countries have their own unique ways of celebrating over the Christmas holidays, such as scaring children with goat-horned demon costumes, fireworks fights and burning away the evils of the last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,511

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC