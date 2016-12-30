How some Romanians chase away evil sp...

How some Romanians chase away evil spirits before new year

Every year, before New Year, a few hundred people wearing bear skins parade in Comanesti, eastern Romania, grunting and dancing to chase away evil spirits accumulated during the year. Video provided by AFP How some Romanians chase away evil spirits before new year Every year, before New Year, a few hundred people wearing bear skins parade in Comanesti, eastern Romania, grunting and dancing to chase away evil spirits accumulated during the year.

Chicago, IL

