During the repressive communist regime of 1980s Romania, dictator Nicolae CeauETMescu set about demolishing dozens of historic churches and some 9,000 homes in his effort to transform Bucharest into a new city of public buildings and apartments modeled on the capital of North Korea. But a clever civil engineer managed to save 13 important churches from destruction through a novel technique: placing them on rails and r olling the buildings to new sites hidden behind the rising apartment blocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.