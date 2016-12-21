How Bucharest saved 13 historic churc...

How Bucharest saved 13 historic churches from demolition by rolling them away

During the repressive communist regime of 1980s Romania, dictator Nicolae CeauETMescu set about demolishing dozens of historic churches and some 9,000 homes in his effort to transform Bucharest into a new city of public buildings and apartments modeled on the capital of North Korea. But a clever civil engineer managed to save 13 important churches from destruction through a novel technique: placing them on rails and r olling the buildings to new sites hidden behind the rising apartment blocks.

