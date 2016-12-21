H.E. Mr. Kisaburo Ishii, Ambassador o...

H.E. Mr. Kisaburo Ishii, Ambassador of Japan to Romania: I believe...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Japanese National Day celebrates the birthday of His Majesty, Emperor Akihito, who will be 83 years old on December 23rd. The end of the year is approaching and, looking back on the year 2016, I find it a really challenging year both for Europe and Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC