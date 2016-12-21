ForMin Comanescu presents the Foreign Ministry's 2016 activity...

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu said on Thursday that the time has come for Romania to take action so as to prove that it is capable to play a role in the European and Euro-Atlantic core. "It is time for Romania not only to express the desire for rapprochement to the European and Euro-Atlantic core, but also to take action to prove that it has the necessary capabilities to play a role in such a core.

