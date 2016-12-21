ForMin Comanescu presents the Foreign...

ForMin Comanescu presents the Foreign Ministry's 2016 activity...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu said on Thursday that the time has come for Romania to take action so as to prove that it is capable to play a role in the European and Euro-Atlantic core. "It is time for Romania not only to express the desire for rapprochement to the European and Euro-Atlantic core, but also to take action to prove that it has the necessary capabilities to play a role in such a core.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Earthquake
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC