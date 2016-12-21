ForMin Comanescu meets German Ambassa...

ForMin Comanescu meets German Ambassador; positive development of bilateral relations emphasized

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu, met on Monday the German Ambassador, Werner Hans Lauk, in a farewell visit, on the occasion of the latter ending his mandate in Romania, reason for which the two interlocutors emphasized the positive evolution of the bilateral relations in the last years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs. According to the quoted source, Comanescu has thanked the Ambassador Lauk for the contribution to the overall development in the bilateral relations, while the German diplomat has thanked for the very good cooperation with the Romanian authorities during his mandate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC