ForMin Comanescu meets German Ambassador; positive development of bilateral relations emphasized
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu, met on Monday the German Ambassador, Werner Hans Lauk, in a farewell visit, on the occasion of the latter ending his mandate in Romania, reason for which the two interlocutors emphasized the positive evolution of the bilateral relations in the last years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs. According to the quoted source, Comanescu has thanked the Ambassador Lauk for the contribution to the overall development in the bilateral relations, while the German diplomat has thanked for the very good cooperation with the Romanian authorities during his mandate.
