Earthquake rattles Bucharest

An earthquake hit eastern Romania early Wednesday, shaking the capital Bucharest, seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Romania's National Institute for Earth Physics put the quake at magnitude 5.2, while the US Geological Survey gave it a magnitude of 5.6. "The epicentre was in the seismic region of Vrancea at a depth of 100 kilometres ," the institute's spokesman Mircea Radulian told AFP after the quake hit around 1:20 am .

