Dobrovolschi: President Iohannis agrees to receive PSD and ALDE together at consultations
President Klaus Iohannis agrees to receive the Social Democratic Party together with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for consultations on Wednesday, at Victoria Palace, announced the spokesperson of the head of the state, Madalina Dobrovolschi. "The president received a letter sent by PSD and ALDE and agreed to receive them for consultations together, tomorrow, at 11:00," Madalina Dobrovolschi told on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC