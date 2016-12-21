Dobrovolschi: President Iohannis agrees to receive PSD and ALDE together at consultations

President Klaus Iohannis agrees to receive the Social Democratic Party together with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for consultations on Wednesday, at Victoria Palace, announced the spokesperson of the head of the state, Madalina Dobrovolschi. "The president received a letter sent by PSD and ALDE and agreed to receive them for consultations together, tomorrow, at 11:00," Madalina Dobrovolschi told on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.