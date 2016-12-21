CNP: Economic growth of 5.5 percent f...

CNP: Economic growth of 5.5 percent for Bucharest - Ilfov, in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The National Prognosis Commission estimates, for the current year, an economic growth of 5.5 pct for Bucharest - Ilfov, the biggest of the country's regions, it being expected to decrease in 2017 and 2018 to 4.3 pct and in 2019 to recover to 4.6 percent, shows a publication of the institution. The Nominal Gross Domestic Product is estimated at over 205.9 billion lei for this region, being more than double than for any other region taken separately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC