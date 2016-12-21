CNP: Economic growth of 5.5 percent for Bucharest - Ilfov, in 2016

The National Prognosis Commission estimates, for the current year, an economic growth of 5.5 pct for Bucharest - Ilfov, the biggest of the country's regions, it being expected to decrease in 2017 and 2018 to 4.3 pct and in 2019 to recover to 4.6 percent, shows a publication of the institution. The Nominal Gross Domestic Product is estimated at over 205.9 billion lei for this region, being more than double than for any other region taken separately.

