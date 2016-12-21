Bucharest Mayor Firea: We need collab...

Bucharest Mayor Firea: We need collaboration with Government for...

Bucharest City Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Wednesday at the opening of the meeting of General Council of Bucharest City that despite the fact that the earthquake from Tuesday night to Wednesday did not result in human victims, nor material damage, there is a need for a collaboration with the Government in view of consolidating the buildings registered in the first class of seismic risk. "We would very much want that the Government resulted after the parliamentary elections to quickly start its activity, because we need a collaboration with the Romanian Government for the emergency consolidation of buildings with seismic risk, for unlocking the consolidation program of buildings", Firea specified.

Chicago, IL

