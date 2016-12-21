Bucharest City to purchase 400 buses,...

Bucharest City to purchase 400 buses, 100 trolleys, and 100 trams

The municipal counselors of the Capital have adopted on Wednesday two decisions by which 400 buses, 100 trolleys, and 100 trams will be purchased. Bucharest City Mayor Gabriela Firea has specified that the car fleet of Bucharest's public transport operator RATB is "old", and "is surpassed in moral and physical use", and Bucharest people want new and good-performing buses and trams.

Chicago, IL

