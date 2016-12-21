Boy dies, 3 injured in Oregon crash a...

Boy dies, 3 injured in Oregon crash after night of caroling

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

Portland police say a 16-year-old boy died and another teenager was critically injured when the car they were in crashed after a night of caroling. Sgt. Pete Simpson says five teenage boys were in the vehicle early Christmas morning, traveling from Happy Valley to Wilsonville after singing at the homes of those who attend a Romanian church in southeast Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC