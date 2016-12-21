Boy dies, 3 injured in Oregon crash after night of caroling
Portland police say a 16-year-old boy died and another teenager was critically injured when the car they were in crashed after a night of caroling. Sgt. Pete Simpson says five teenage boys were in the vehicle early Christmas morning, traveling from Happy Valley to Wilsonville after singing at the homes of those who attend a Romanian church in southeast Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC