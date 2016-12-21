Analysis: Interest in flats tripled i...

Analysis: Interest in flats tripled in cities, with 2015 highest increase

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Nine O'Clock

The interest in purchasing flats in the last four years registered a general upward trajectory in all the Romanian cities, the most significant increase being registered on the segment of newly-built buildings, according to an analysis made by a real estate website, sent to Agerpres. Considering the funding challenges, the pace of growth of housing demand has visibly slowed down in 2016, this indicator registering, in certain cases, even slight decreases.

Chicago, IL

