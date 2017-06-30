What are the consequences of the Qata...

What are the consequences of the Qatari crisis on Libya?

8 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

By Dr. Khaled Hanafi Aly The Arab boycott of Qatar has not yet ended, with Doha refusing to adjust its regional policies especially with regard to the issue of providing financial support for terrorism. The effects of the diplomatic crisis have also been regressive towards other Arab conflicts, especially in the case of the ongoing violence in Libya.

