UK approves British Airways use of Qatar planes

Authorities in the United Kingdom have given British Airways the go ahead to use Qatar Airways planes and staff during a planned strike by members of its cabin crew. UK's department for transport made the announcement on Friday, saying the decision was made on the advice of the country's civil aviation authority.

Chicago, IL

