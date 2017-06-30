Turkish base to remain open as long as Qatar wants: President Erdogan

Turkey will not close its military base in Qatar unless Doha requests it, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French media on July 5. "Unless Qatar wants it, we will not do it," Erdogan told the France 24 television network. A defense agreement in 2014 between Ankara and Doha required Turkey to establish a base in Qatar, at the request of the Qatari government.

