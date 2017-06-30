Resolution of Qatar crisis to take se...

Resolution of Qatar crisis to take several months - US Congress expert

Resolution of the diplomatic crisis around Qatar will likely to take several months, Kenneth Katzman, a senior analyst at the Congressional Research Service, which conducts research and analysis for the US Congress, believes. "It will likely be resolved after several months as Saudi Arabia and UAE realize that the US and other countries are not supporting their maximum demands.

